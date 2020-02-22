PORTLAND, Ore. — If you’re planning to be on the beach at the Oregon Coast on Sunday, you’ll want to be extra careful.

The National Weather Service said there could be high surf and sneaker waves Sunday along the North Oregon Coast and South Washington Coast. These potentially dangerous conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday

"Stay back from the waves and avoid climbing on rocks, jetties or logs," the weather service warned.

Sneaker waves can knock a person off their feet and sweep them out into the ocean. They can also lift large logs and rocks and bring them down on people.

Here are some tips to keep yourself safe from sneaker waves:

Always keep an eye on the ocean

Never turn your back on the ocean

Stay off rocks or logs along the surf or near the water

If you see someone get dragged in by a sneaker wave, STAY BACK, and call 911

