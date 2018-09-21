CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Some Cannon Beach homeowners say what was once a cute attraction is now an infestation. They’re referring to the dozens of rabbits that can be found hopping around town.

Some people love the rabbits and think they are adorable.

“I love the Cannon Beach bunnies,” said resident Judith Pearson.

The rabbits are in the park, by hotels and even in people’s yards.

“They're cute additions and I think maybe they help the tourist industry because people can come see the beach and bunnies,” said resident David Laughlin. “What other town can you do that?”

“I love them,” said Maria Lyman, a visitor to the area. “My dog loves them. I think they're really cute.”

Others thought they were cute until the rabbits did, well, what they do best: multiply.

“At first when there were only a few bunnies, everybody thought they were cute,” said homeowner Sandy Fitzpatrick. “Now we're up to hundreds of bunnies.”

Fitzpatrick and other homeowners said the rabbits eat everything in their yards and are posing health risks. They worry about grandchildren who can no longer walk around barefoot in their yards because of all the rabbit poop.

One homeowner wrote a letter to the Cannon Beach City Council asking them to take action. It reads, in part, "The manure is so thick on our yard that I have to first sweep up piles and then use my leaf blower to remove as much as possible to allow our grandchildren to play on what grass is left."

The city said it is currently taking input from the public and will decide if there is any appropriate action it can take. The city, though, said folks seem to be split down the middle when it comes to the rabbit issue.

“It's kind of becoming, it's almost like politics. You don't ask what side they're on because you'll get their opinion one way or another,” Fitzpatrick said.

