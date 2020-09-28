Seaside man dies after fall from cliff along Oregon Coast

The man climbed a tree to pose for a photo but a limb broke, causing him to fall about 100 feet into the ocean, police said.

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A hiker from Seaside died after falling from a tree on the edge of a cliff along the Oregon Coast Sunday afternoon.

Steven Gastelum, 43, walked with another person down the Devil’s Cauldron trail to a viewpoint on the edge of a cliff in Oswald West State Park.

According to the Oregon State Police, Gastelum climbed a tree to pose for a photo. A tree limb broke and Gastelum fell about 100 feet into the ocean.