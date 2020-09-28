Seaside man dies after fall from cliff along Oregon Coast

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A hiker from Seaside died after falling from a tree on the edge of a cliff along the Oregon Coast Sunday afternoon.
Steven Gastelum, 43, walked with another person down the Devil’s Cauldron trail to a viewpoint on the edge of a cliff in Oswald West State Park.
According to the Oregon State Police, Gastelum climbed a tree to pose for a photo. A tree limb broke and Gastelum fell about 100 feet into the ocean.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew and Nehalem Bay Fire Department jet skiers found Gastelum and brought him to shore. He was pronounced dead at a Tillamook hospital.