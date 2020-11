The boat capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay, according to a spokesman from Netarts Oceanside Fire District.

NETARTS, Ore. — A search is underway for a person who went missing after the boat they were on capsized off the Oregon Coast.

The boat capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay, according to a spokesman from Netarts Oceanside Fire District.

One person was recovered and taken to a hospital, but another person is missing, the spokesman said. Netarts Oceanside Fire, Tillamook County sheriff deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for the missing person.