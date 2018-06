TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The new Tillamook Creamery will open Wednesday, June 20, after a year-and-a-half construction project at the popular tourist destination.

The new creamery, located along Highway 101 in Tillamook, will feature a new way for visitors to view cheese production, a larger dining area, a new menu and more samples than ever before, according to Tillamook Dairy’s website.

Visitors can also learn about cows, dairy technology and life on a farm at a new exhibit.

