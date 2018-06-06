ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. – A father drowned while attempting to rescue his 17-year-old son who was swept out to sea at Rockaway Beach on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The boy has not been found and is presumed dead. A search to recover his body will continue Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The teen was on a boogie board when he was swept away. His stepmother and father were at the beach when they lost sight of him, according to the Coast Guard. The father went into the water and did not return.

The boy’s stepmother called 911 shortly before 2:30 p.m.

From a helicopter, the Coast Guard spotted the father's body and recovered it at around 3:20 p.m.

Sky 8 video: Coast Guard searches for teen swept out to sea

The names of the father and son have not been released. The Coast Guard said they were both from Fort Collins, Colorado.

Rockaway Beach is in Tillamook County along the Oregon Coast.

