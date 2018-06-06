ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. – A father drowned while attempting to rescue his 17-year-old son who was swept out to sea at Rockaway Beach on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The boy has not been found. A search is ongoing.

The teen was on a boogie board when he was swept away. His stepmother and father were at the beach when they lost sight of him, according to the Coast Guard. The father went into the water and did not return.

The boy’s stepmother called 911 at around 2:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard recovered the father’s body around 3:20 p.m.

The names of the father and son were not immediately released.

Rockaway Beach is in Tillamook County along the Oregon Coast.

This story will be updated.

