ASTORIA, Ore. — A fatal crash late Thursday morning has closed Highway 30 five miles east of Astoria.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, but no other details have been released.

ODOT says the closure will be lengthy as police investigate the crash. They warn drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays because the usual detour, Highway 4 on the Washington side of the Columbia River, is also closed because of a landslide.

Visit TripCheck for latest traffic updates

