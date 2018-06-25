LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A 4-year-old boy suffered a severe burn on his foot when he stepped onto hot coals that were covered in sand at Lincoln City.

The boy, Orion Gomez, was with his mother, Alicia Gomez, at the Lincoln City Kite Festival on Sunday. He was flying a small kite at about 3 p.m. when he stepped into an area of sand and started screaming.

The mother attended to the boy as others dialed 911. When she arrived at North Lincoln Samaritan Hospital with Orion, she said a staff member at the hospital told her it was the second child that had come into the emergency room that day after stepping on a buried campfire at the beach.

Covering a campfire with sand is not the proper way to put out a fire, according to fire officials.

"Covering a campfire with sand or dirt will only capture the heat and may not put out the fire," said North Lincoln Fire & Rescue Captain Jim Kusz. "A breeze may expose embers that can lead to a beach or wildland fire."

Kusz shared the proper steps to extinguish a campfire.

Drown the fire with water

Use a shovel or long stick to mix the water with the ash and embers of the fire

Be sure all the embers are covered with water

Check the surrounding area for embers

If necessary, add more water

Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox said a person can be cited for recklessly endangering another person if they improperly extinguish a fire.

