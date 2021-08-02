North Bend man killed inside home, police investigating as homicide

Officers found Craig Joshua Jackson, 45, dead inside the home. Police said Jackson's injuries indicated he died from homicidal violence.

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend police are investigating after a man was killed inside a home early Monday morning.

On August 2 around 3:27 a.m., police received a 911 call about a medical emergency at a home on Stanton Avenue. Officers found Craig Joshua Jackson, 45, dead inside the home. Police said Jackson's injuries indicated he died from homicidal violence.

Police are interviewing Jackson's spouse, Yen Zhou, 37. Zhou told police two unknown men entered the home, got into a physical confrontation that killed Jackson and then took off before officers arrived. Police have not released a description of the men.

Police said Jackson was a physician at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay.