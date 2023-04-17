Nordstrom says it has no plans to close downtown Portland store

After news broke Nordstrom was leaving downtown San Francisco, many were left wondering the fate of the downtown Portland location.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editors note: This story is courtesy of KGW's media partner Portland Business Journal.

Nordstrom has no plans to shut down its full-line downtown Portland store or its discount Nordstrom Rack store, according to a spokesperson.

The Business Journal reached out after news broke that Nordstrom was leaving downtown San Francisco. Others contacted Nordstrom about the Portland store, too.

"We'd love to work with you to get the word out that we do not have plans to close our downtown Portland store and are committed to serving our customers in Portland," spokesperson Grace Stearns wrote in an email.

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has a total of eight full-line and Rack stores in Oregon, according to company figures. It has plans to open a Rack in Salem this fall.

Chief Stores Officer Jamie Nordstrom wrote of the San Francisco closures, "We’ve made the difficult decision not to renew our leases at the San Francisco Centre Nordstrom store and our Market Street Rack store across the street. Market Street Rack’s last day of business will be July 1 and we intend to close San Francisco Centre at the end of August."

Nordstrom also recently cut an estimated 200 jobs in a combination of layoffs and "performance-based departures," the Puget Sound Business Journal reported in April.