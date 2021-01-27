Nora the polar bear to return to Oregon Zoo

The beloved polar bear will make her return to the zoo's new Polar Passage habitat in March.

PORTLAND, Ore — Nora, the beloved polar bear who captured Portland’s heart in 2016 but left a year later, will make her return to the Oregon Zoo in March.

“We’re so excited to welcome Nora back,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s marine life area. “She’s kind of like the kid who goes off to college and comes home all grown up. We can’t wait to get reacquainted and introduce her to the new Polar Passage habitat.”

Nora was born in November 2015 at the Columbus Zoo. She was raised by caregivers in Columbus after her mother began leaving her unattended in the den for long periods of time. In September 2016, Nora came to the Oregon Zoo. She briefly spent time with the geriatric polar bear Tasul, but Tasul died in November 2016.

In 2017, Nora moved to Utah’s Hogle Zoo, where she’s been ever since.

“At Hogle, Nora learned more about how to interact with another bear,” Cutting said. “This was so important for her development.”

Nora had metabolic bone disease as a cub, and she injured her leg in 2019, which required surgery. The zoo says Nora has permanent skeletal structural issues that give her an unusual gait and will require special management throughout her lifetime.