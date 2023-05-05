Nonprofits concerned by cuts to statewide food insecurity program

The Governor's 2023 - 2025 budget had asked for $103 million in funding for the "We Feed WA" program. It ended up being funded by legislators at $35 million.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A program that helps feed people across the State of Washington was forced to make funding cuts after its budget was reduced in the 2023 legislative session.

The "We Feed WA" program is a COVID-19 pandemic-era program that directly benefits more than 173 community-based hunger relief programs and more than 150 farms and food businesses.

The “We Feed WA” is a pilot program started in 2021 as a result of federal funding reductions. The program was originally funded at $45 million for 2021-2023, but ended up receiving $103 million in funding. For the 2023–2025 budget, the Washington State Department of Agriculture received support from Gov. Jay Inslee, and he asked the state Legislature for $103 million to fund the program for 2023-2035. Legislators ended up cutting the budget for the program by 67%, and approving $35 million for the next two years.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture, which runs the program, said it was advising nonprofits to look for additional funding as this program was meant to be temporary and is set to end in 2025. Leaders of the department know that this is a challenging time with increased need and funding cuts.

“At this time, without other federal support, this is going to have to be a real all-hands-on-deck across the community. It will take businesses getting involved, it will take private philanthropy getting involved,” said Katie Rains, the food policy advisor to the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

One of the nonprofits being impacted by the funding cut is Farmer Frog. Its distribution center in Snohomish provides food to 1.5 million people per year. It serves individual families and give food to other smaller food distribution groups.

“If the budget is cut for people who are giving us food, it will impact on us really negatively because we will not be able to get food,” said Sam Thagichu, who picks up food each week from Farmer Frog to distribute to people in multiple western Washington cities.

Szabi Pasztor, the director of Advocacy for Farmer Frog, said she was devastated when she found out about the funding cuts, as they are one of the larger recipients of funding from this program. She said they are expecting to have the funding they receive from this program reduced by 90%. She said with cuts made to SNAP benefits and other programs at the start of March, these new cuts are coming at a time when they are seeing an increased need. She said it will have negative impacts on their nonprofit and several others that serve the community.

“Ultimately, it means that we can't service the increased need,” Pasztor said. “It's coming at the worst time right now.”

She said these cuts will impact how they can serve the numerous types of people in need.

“We're talking Ukrainian refugees from the Ukrainian conflict, we're talking about veterans who had just had their veteran service benefits cut,” said Pasztor.

Farmer Frog is one the organizations calling on the governor to fund the gap. They hope to see funding increased by either the governor, as part of a special session, or by community funding efforts.

“We don't know what's going to happen,” said Pasztor. “We have a hunch it's not going to be good.”

The reduced budget for the program is set to go into effect on July 1.