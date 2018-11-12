A local nonprofit is struggling to keep up, after getting a record number of requests from families who need help this holiday season.

The Christmas Family Adoption Foundation is hoping those who can will help them meet the need, before it's too late.

Mike Burright started the nonprofit in 2002. That's when he learned a family he met was about to lose everything and couldn't afford Christmas gifts for their kids.

“I thought ‘that's not right,’” recalled Burright.

So, he took photos of the kids and copied their wish lists. He made fliers, sent them to his friends and asked them to help him help that family.

“On Christmas morning, I happened to have a Santa suit and put that on, and it took three cars to get all the gifts to the family,” said Burright.

The next year, Burright and volunteers helped eight families and Christmas Family Adoption Foundation was born. Last year, CFAF helped 752 families with food, personal needs and presents. The program is unique in that it tries to take care of the entire family during the holidays, whether it's repairing a car so parents can get to work, or providing them with warm clothes and food. Burright said most families who ask for that help are choosing between those needs and making rent.

“To see a mother break out in tears as she watches us hand out the gifts to her children, is not uncommon,” said Burright.

Every family that CFAF helps is nominated and vetted by an outside agency to verify need. Every year, Burright says they've been able to help all of them, until now.

“This year has been very frustrating for me,” said Burright.

CFAF received nominations to help nearly 1,200 needy families—a new record—but they could only afford to sponsor 700 of them. As it stands, CFAF is still trying to raise money to cover the last 50 families on the list.

“At this point, we've warned them that we may not be able to give them help,” said Burright, who’s hoping for a last-minute flood of cash donations and "adopting angels" to step up.

“Portland has always been a very generous city, once they know the need,” he said.

Besides cash donations and groups or individuals willing to sponsor a family, CFAF also needs volunteers to help shop for and wrap presents.