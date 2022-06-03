Staff shortages send Portland non-emergency wait times skyrocketing

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management urged people on Friday to hold off on calling the non-emergency line or to file a report online.

PORTLAND, Conn. — Wait times for people calling Portland's non-emergency number were so high on Friday, the bureau asked people not to call — or at least hold off if they could.

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management (PBEM) said limited staffing and a higher volume of calls were to blame for the hours-long wait times. While staff shortages are an ongoing issue at the agency, Friday's long wait times stemmed from an unexpected number of employees calling out sick, a spokesperson said.

The same dispatchers are responsible for both 911 and non-emergency calls, and 911 calls are always prioritized. Officials urged people to file police reports online if possible, or wait to call non-emergency later.

The typical wait time for a non-emergency call fluctuates depending on how much is happening at any given time — it's not uncommon for people to wait 30 minutes or even up to an hour, but several hours is unusual, the agency said. People making emergency 911 calls may experience a slightly longer hold time, but not the hours-long waits for non-emergency calls.

"As of last year, we saw a massive increase in 911 calls over the same weeks as previous years. Depending on the week we might be getting 20-40% more 911 emergency calls than the same point last year. That’s a huge increase. It’s something that’s being seen in other parts of the country, but it’s very difficult to have enough staff respond to all those calls," said Dan Douthit, a spokesperson for PBEM.

The long wait times are expected to last into Saturday but "hopefully not longer than that," Douthit said.

A 2021 KGW Investigation found Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communication (BOEC) doesn’t answer 911 calls fast enough, consistently failing to meet the national standard of answering 90% of all 911 calls within 15 seconds. In June of last year, BOEC answered only 30% of its 911 calls within 15 seconds.

The agency is beefing up its staff in an attempt to meet demand, but training is slow. It takes 18 months to 2 years to fully train a dispatcher, Douthit said.

BOEC just rolled out a new automatic callback system for 911 calls that get disconnected, which should free up dispatcher time.

The agency hopes a new citywide 311 system will eventually reduce call volume by directing non-emergency calls currently answered by BOEC to 311. When fully staffed and operational, 311 will be a non-emergency public services line people can use to file complaints about issues such as noise, graffiti, and other low-priority problems.

There is currently no timeline to launch the new 311 system to the public, but the city says it's in progress.