'What a shame': Nonprofit, businesses vandalized during weekend protests over Roe decision

Police said there were not enough resources to respond to the multiple demonstrations over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Maura White, Executive Director of Mother + Child Education Center in the Hollywood District, spent Monday morning surveying the damage to her non-profit's building following destructive demonstrations over the weekend.

"We had really pretty windows," she said. "They smashed out the windows. Our brand new screen door we have, glass, these windows .. they tagged a whole bunch of stuff."

White estimated the cost of the damage at about $10,000. She said she cannot believe anyone protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would target Mother + Child Education Center, which has no religious affiliation.

"We provide services like parenting classes, wipes, formula when they need it," White said. "We're here to support them, support families really."

The group that vandalized White's non-profit late Saturday night is also suspected of causing damage elsewhere across Northeast Portland.

A Portland Public Schools van that was tagged with the words "abolish schools." Windows were also shattered at a Starbucks, a bank, and Fleur De Lis Bakery and Cafe.

"This used to be the old library... and so it has great meaning to the community," said neighbor John Kirkland. "What a shame."

Police said businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged during a protest Sunday night. According to investigators, responding officers were attacked with fireworks, paint balloons, and large rocks.

"We believe it, free speech, it's great but free speech doesn't mean destruct places doing good community work," White said.

White said she's hoping for calmer days ahead.