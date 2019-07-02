ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say all buildings have been secured on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg after a report of an active shooter.

Central Washington University police said on Twitter at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday that there was a report of a shooter in the area of Lind Hall.

University police said at about 7:10 p.m. that all buildings had been secured and that the campus was safe.

University officials said on Twitter that they had no reports of injuries, no shots were confirmed and no suspects were found.

Students on campus had been asked to remain in place while police searched buildings.

University chief of staff Linda Schactler told the Seattle Times that the reports of an active shooter on campus were a false alarm.

Ellensburg is about 107 miles (172 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.