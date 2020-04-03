SALEM, Ore. — As the short session winds down at the Oregon Capitol, there's still no sign of Republican lawmakers returning before the session ends this Sunday.

However, 18 local organizations have created a coalition, "No More Costly Walkouts," to encourage state representatives and senators to return to Salem.

The following organizations are participating in No More Costly Walkouts:

APANO

Causa Oregon

Climate Solutions

Democratic Party of Oregon

Fair Shot for All

Family Forward Action

Forward Together

NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon

Oregon AFL-CIO

Oregon AFSCME

Oregon Environmental Council

Oregon League of Conservation Voters

Oregon Nurses Association

Our Oregon

Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN)

Renew Oregon

SEIU Local 503

Unite Oregon

The group has filed as a political action committee (PAC), and has started running ads on TV and social media.

"We know that the walkout is not really about the climate change bill, that it is about whether the Oregon legislature can pass important bills like the minimum wage increase, paid family leave and paid sick time and other bold legislation," Patty Wentz with No More Costly Walkouts said in an email.

Their finance information is not yet available on the Secretary of State's website, but according to Facebook, they have spent more than $9,000 on targeted ads on that platform.

In contrast, the Timber Unity PAC was formed in summer 2019 by supporters of the Republican senators and representatives. They helped orchestrate rallies outside the capitol that eventually led to Republican members walking out last year and in 2020.

