PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon DMV on Tuesday suspended all driver tests through March 31.

The agency is also planning on ways to limit the number of customers in an office at one time to 25.

"How depends on each office’s size, floor plan, configuration. We’re working on it this morning," said DMV spokesman David House.

Some online services are available at Oregon DMV2U.

The Oregon DEQ announced that all vehicle inspection stations are now closed through April 14. If you're due for inspection, they're considering "blanket certification for vehicles with registrations expiring between February 15 and April 14, 2020 that have not already been renewed." More details about that should be available Wednesday.

In Oregon, a vehicle emissions test is required prior to DMV registration in the Portland-Metro and Medford-Ashland areas every two years.

And in Washington, the Department of Licensing has temporarily closed its driver licensing offices and other service counters to the public. When they do reopen (next week), vision tests will be waived through at least April 17, and online renewal options will be expanded to more of the public.

In Washington, drivers must visit an office for every other renewal. Drivers over the age of 70 cannot renew online. Both of those requirements are suspended through April 23.

Here's a link to Washington Department of Licensing

And of course all of these changes are subject to further review.

