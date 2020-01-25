PORTLAND, Ore. — N'Kossi Boutique, a store based around African Art, decor, and fashion, was broken into Thursday morning.

This is the third time the store has been broken into and vandalized, and the second time in the last two months.

Komi Jean-Pierre Nugloze, the store's owner, said the front window was smashed and several pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Portland police said they are still investigating the break-in.

