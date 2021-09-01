Police respond to 9 separate shootings in 16 hours across Portland

Portland police said two people were seriously injured and a service dog was killed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were seriously injured and a service dog was killed in nine separate shootings that happened across Portland over a period of 16 hours.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the shootings happened between 12 p.m. on Aug. 31 and the early morning hours of Sep. 1.

PPB released the following information about the nine shootings:

On Aug. 31 at 12:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 9400 block of Southeast Cooper Street. Police found multiple cartridge casings around a nearby homeless camp. There were no reported injuries or property damages. (PPB case number 2021-242431)





On Aug. 31 at 5:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of NE 101st Avenue for a report of a shooting, but they did not find any victims. (PPB case number 2021-242647)

On Aug. 31 at 7:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue and found multiple cartridge cases in the area. The intended victim wasn't injured, but their service dog was shot and killed. (PPB case number 2021-242798)





On Aug. 31 at 9:07 p.m., police responded to a report of a man shot in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. (PPB case number 2021-242875)





On Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block North Lombard Street. Witnesses told police the suspect fired into the victim's vehicle and ran away. Police found the damaged vehicle, but there were no reported injuries. (PPB case number 2021-242880)





On Aug. 31 at 9:40 p.m., police were called to the 1900 block SE 122nd Avenue for a report of a disturbance and a shooting. There were no reported injuries or property damages. (PPB case number 2021-242906)

On Aug. 31 at 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Willis Boulevard. One person reported being in a physical confrontation with a group. Police said someone showed a gun during the confrontation and the victim ran away when shots were fired. (PPB case number 2021-242960)





On Sep. 1 at 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. (PPB case number 2021-243035)





On Sep. 1 at 4:25 a.m., officers were called to Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Reedway Street for a report of shots fired. Police found more than 20 cartridge casings, a vehicle and a house or apartment that was hit by gunfire. There were no reported injuries. (PPB case number 2021-243106)

Deputies are asking witnesses or anyone who may have information or video of the shootings to contact them at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.