Right-wing group Patriot Prayer takes credit for stealing 'Nightmare Elk' statue

PORTLAND, Ore. — A metal statue in downtown Portland called the Nightmare Elk, created and funded by Black Lives Matter protesters, went missing last Friday morning.
The statue, stationed downtown at SW Main Street and 3rd Avenue, was erected by protestors to replace the Elk sculpture and fountain removed by city officials after protest related fires in July.
By Saturday, the far-right group Patriot Prayer took credit for the statue’s theft.
"The Red Pill" refers to a subreddit known for its overt sexism, misogyny, and right-wing radicalization. Its subscribers have confronted what they believe to be the "dark truths" of contemporary society which are more often than not right-wing conspiracy theories.
One activist wrote on Twitter the elk "cannot be stolen nor killed in a way that matters."
The "Nightmare Elk" theft came just two days before Sunday night’s “Indigenous Day of Rage” in Portland where the statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt were toppled and destroyed by protesters.