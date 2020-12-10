Right-wing group Patriot Prayer takes credit for stealing 'Nightmare Elk' statue

Protesters erected the 'Nightmare Elk' earlier this summer to replace the Elk statue and fountain.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A metal statue in downtown Portland called the Nightmare Elk, created and funded by Black Lives Matter protesters, went missing last Friday morning.

The statue, stationed downtown at SW Main Street and 3rd Avenue, was erected by protestors to replace the Elk sculpture and fountain removed by city officials after protest related fires in July.

By Saturday, the far-right group Patriot Prayer took credit for the statue’s theft.

Antifa's evil deer in Portland is no longer evil. It has been red pilled and will no longer fight to oppress the people and will now be a freedom fighter. He is registered to vote and will now be voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/icb8EnBZ8H — PatriotPrayerUSA (@PatriotPrayerUS) October 10, 2020

"The Red Pill" refers to a subreddit known for its overt sexism, misogyny, and right-wing radicalization. Its subscribers have confronted what they believe to be the "dark truths" of contemporary society which are more often than not right-wing conspiracy theories.

One activist wrote on Twitter the elk "cannot be stolen nor killed in a way that matters."

Nightmare Elk is a symbol, it stood witness to the people's uprising. An unholy creature screaming out at injustice.



The spirit of the Elk resides in the hearts of everyone who stands against oppression & tyranny. It cannot be stolen nor killed in a way that matters. pic.twitter.com/HxP4gkuAfW — Deo 🟥⬛ (@DeoTasDevil) October 10, 2020