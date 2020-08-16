Night 80 of Portland protests begin with march from Laurelhurst Park

Protests continue for the 80th night in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the 80th consecutive night demonstrators in Portland are taking to the streets to protests systemic racism and police brutality.

At around 8 p.m. a small gathering of people at Laurelhurst Park gathered for a 'direct action march.'

However, demonstrators clashed with far-right protesters on Saturday afternoon. According to several social media accounts, far-right protesters arrived in Downtown to protest against the nightly protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Far-right protesters were captured on video using paintball guns and mace. Allegedly, as a car was leaving a parking garage, more than one live round was fired. No one was injured and someone retrieved a casing from that incident.

Video of shots fired in downtown Portland https://t.co/TsJDytkwyg — Ric Peavyhouse (@RPeavyhouse) August 16, 2020

Due to the violent clash with far-right protesters, media collective and public alert Twitter account DefendPDX suggested that protesters do not attend downtown protests and actions.

Though many demonstrations take place across the city, there are often protesters outside of the Justice Center at night, which is where the clash with far-right protesters occurred Saturday afternoon.

On Friday night, a riot was declared after Portland police corraled a group of a hundred or so people who were marching in North Portland toward the Portland Police Association headquarters.

Police initially declared an unlawful assembly just after 10 p.m., saying protesters threw "paint bombs" and other projectiles at officers. Independent journalist Andrew Jankowski cited the "bombs" were like balloons.

There have been reports of police using smoke to disperse the protesters. Video from Sergio Olmos shows a clash between police and protesters.

Police jump into protestor shield line, push protestors down, hit them with Billy clubs pic.twitter.com/PmMjkWJN27 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 15, 2020