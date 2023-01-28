Portland-raised NFL Star Ndamukong Suh talks NFC Championship, Suh Family Foundation and BAES Fried Chicken

Suh signed with the Philadelphia Eagles back in November. The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. "This will be my third one, it's exciting," he said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It would've been easy for Portland native Ndamukong Suh to ride off into the sunset after winning a Super Bowl last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I had spent a lot of time back in Portland, as well as Florida, with my family and friends and I was really enjoying it," said the All-Pro defensive tackle.

Suh, 36, wasn't quite ready to hang up the cleats.

"I still had the itch to play, so I was always training and preparing for a phone call."

Retirement would have to wait for the husband and father of twin boys. Multiple teams reached out Suh. He ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in November.

"I love the game, it's exciting, I feel like I have a lot of added value that I can help. Not only with the team, but the young guys on this team," said Suh. "A big motivation is I've got one ring, but I gotta get a second ring, so my boys aren't fighting over the one that I have."

Not everyone was thrilled about his choice to return to the game. Suh had to get his mother's blessing.

"Yeah, my mom was definitely mad at me. When I called and told her I was considering going back she was like, 'why are you doing this? You've been home — the boys love seeing you every day, first thing in the morning, late at night,' but she said it's 'ultimately your decision' she said 'I pray for your health and obviously I'll be supporting you.'"

Suh and the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship game.

"This will be my third one, it's exciting, atmosphere is unbelievable," said Suh. "I can only imagine what the Link is going to feel like. It's going to be a lot of fun and we're definitely going to have a lot of fun going after that offensive line and that quarterback.

Giving back to the community

Suh along with his wife Katya launched the Suh Family Foundation, a financial literacy program to teach the next generation about money. The program started in his hometown of Portland and is now going national, partnering with Intuit.

"Finances is something that can help you or hurt you. My goal is to have those conversations with our youth to make sure that it's something they're not afraid to talk about and something they're interested in talking to their friends and family about, especially in disadvantaged communities and marginalized communities."

Suh is also involved in the Portland food scene as the co-owner of BAES Fried Chicken. He opened a fourth location in Northeast Portland in the Alberta neighborhood.

He said this location is special because it's near where he grew up and it's part of a development called Alberta Alley — featuring POC (people of color) owned businesses.

"It was a dilapidated building, many years ago and obviously had an opportunity to take it over and change it for the better," said Suh. "It's a great eatery concept we put together with me and my partners and we're excited to bring it to life. BAES was the first location to go up."

Suh will be on the field Sunday, but BAES Fried Chicken will be running a giveaway, 300 free cinnamon rolls to be exact, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new location on 3003 NE Alberta Street.

"Yeah there's a big collaboration with Kinnamons Bakery. It's another great concept that Micah Camden created and it'll be a fried chicken cinnamon roll. It's going to be amazing. So people come enjoy it and have fun with it."