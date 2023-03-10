Retired couple with journalism ties launches newspaper in rural Wasco County

A retired couple who moved to Maupin start a local newspaper, are already finding success after its first edition.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — It’s the trend that leaves local readers fewer options, newspapers consolidating, closing their doors or going digital only. A couple in Wasco County is trying to buck the trend by launching a new local newspaper.

There’s only two people behind it, Doug Lowell, a retired advertising professor from Portland State University and his wife Colleen Strohm. They might be retired living in Maupin, but this paper is keeping them busy.

Strohm is the publisher and editor of The South Wasco Times, and her husband is the advertising manager and photographer.

“Some of it will be about in-depth reporting on city council or planning commission where we plan to have a lot more details for people,” said Strohm.

The monthly paper just released its inaugural edition earlier this month. It’s the only source of news for many in this part of the state, that includes towns like Maupin, Dufur and Pine Grove. Places that are known for its rolling hills and outdoor recreation like camping and fishing.

Strohm says their biggest decision behind launching this paper was because residents don’t have many options.

“I thought it was really important to have a source for local news that would reach everybody,” said Strohm. She added that how they’ve been getting their news, hasn’t always been accurate.

“Most of the news was transmitted to people at the post office or at the gas station or they talked about it the next days, and they got it wrong,” Strohm said.