NEWPORT, Ore. -- A Newport woman with two children is facing attempted murder charges after police say she tried to stab her 6-year-old son to death.

On Saturday at about 6 p.m., the boy ran to a neighbor's apartment at the Agate Height Apartments at Northeast 60th Street in Newport.

The boy reportedly had a visible stab wound and was covered in blood, police said. He told his neighbor his mother had stabbed him.

When officers arrived, they said the boy was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers then went to the mother's apartment and found a "large amount of blood in the living room," according to Newport police.

They found the boy's mother, 34-year-old Nemoria Villagomez, in a bedroom with her 14-month-old baby.

Newport police said the boy was taken by air ambulance to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The baby was placed in custody of DHS.

Villagomez is in the Lincoln County Jail. She faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal mistreatment.

In 2014, two mothers killed their children in two separate cases on the Oregon coast. Both have been convicted of murder.

In August 2014, Jessica Smith drowned her 2-year-old daughter and cutting the throat of her 13-year-old daughter in a Cannon Beach hotel room. The teen survived.

Woman who killed one daughter, injured another gets life in prison

In November 2014, Jillian McCabe threw her 6-year-old son off the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport. The Lincoln County District Attorney said the woman planned the act for weeks.

DA: Ore. woman planned to throw son from Yaquina bridge

© 2018 KGW