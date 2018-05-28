NEWPORT, Ore. -- A Newport woman with two children is facing attempted murder charges after police say she tried to stab her 6-year-old son to death.

On Saturday at about 6 p.m., the boy ran to a neighbor's apartment at the Agate Height Apartments at Northeast 60th Street in Newport. The boy had a visible stab wound and was covered in blood, police said. He told his neighbor his mother stabbed him.

When officers arrived, they said the boy was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers then went to the mother's apartment and found a "large amount of blood in the living room," according to Newport police.

They found the boy's mother, 34-year-old Nemoria Villagomez, in a bedroom with her 14-month-old baby.

"They found quite a bit of blood on the kitchen floor so they kept calling out, calling out, didn't get anybody," said Newport Police Chief Jason Meloy. "They went through the apartment, found her and a small child in the back bedroom. They were able to get the small child away from her, handcuff her, without incident."

Newport police said the boy was taken by air ambulance to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, the boy's aunt told KGW he received a blood transfusion.

The baby was treated at a local hospital and placed in DHS custody.

Villagomez is in the Lincoln County Jail. She faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal mistreatment. Her bail was set at $1.1 million.

"Our investigator is working through the weekend, still trying to identify the motive, identify family, follow up and retrace what Miss Villagomez was doing that day, the previous day, try to figure out what happened," said Chief Meloy.

Aunt: Boy 'loves anybody he meets'

Danielle Stringer, the paternal aunt of the 6-year-old boy, said the family has not been allowed to talk with the boy because he is in protective custody.

"We're all really heartbroken. He's a great little boy," she said. "He's very sweet, he's very smart, he loves anybody he meets."

Stringer said she wants justice for what happened to the kids.

"I want my nephew and baby to know she [Villagomez] can't hurt them again. I want her to pay for what she did," Stringer said. "She needs to see jail time. She needs serious help and she does not need to be able to hurt anybody ever again."

She said she's confident the boy will pull through.

"He's strong and he's stubborn and he'll make it," she said.

Villagomez has history of violence, substance abuse

Stringer said Villagomez has struggled with anger and substance abuse.

"Nemoria has a bad past with drugs and a temper, and I don't think she could handle herself or her life anymore and she took it out on the poor babies," Stringer said.

Court records show Villagomez has a criminal history in Lincoln County, Oregon dating back to an assault charge in 2009. That assault charge was dismissed but she pleaded guilty to harassment.

In 2014, Villagomez pleaded guilty to DUII. Two weeks before receiving the DUII, she refused to take a test for intoxicants. She also racked up eight violations for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without driving privileges.

In 2016, she pleaded guilty to assault. Court documents show she attacked a person in her household, a 25-year-old man named Khelsey Raye Lyday. Her minor child was a witness to the crime, documents show.

In 2014, two mothers killed their children in two separate cases on the Oregon coast. Both have been convicted of murder.

In August 2014, Jessica Smith drowned her 2-year-old daughter and cutting the throat of her 13-year-old daughter in a Cannon Beach hotel room. The teen survived.

Woman who killed one daughter, injured another gets life in prison

In November 2014, Jillian McCabe threw her 6-year-old son off the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport. The Lincoln County District Attorney said the woman planned the act for weeks.

DA: Ore. woman planned to throw son from Yaquina bridge

© 2018 KGW