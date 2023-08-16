Newport High School student dies after feeling sick at soccer practice

Yael S. Felix-Trejo was an incoming sophomore, according to the Lincoln County School District.

NEWPORT, Ore. — A student at Newport High School died after he reported feeling sick during soccer practice Monday night, the Lincoln County School District said.



Yael S. Felix-Trejo "felt ill," and his parents and emergency dispatch were notified, the school district said in a news release. Felix-Trejo was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport where he later died.

"Our school community is heartbroken for his family, friends and our entire community," the school district said about Felix-Trejo, who was an incoming sophomore.

August 14 marked the first day of fall practices at Newport High School.

While the Portland metro area and other parts of Oregon have seen hazy skies and multiple 100-degree days this week, the coastal town of Newport has remained much cooler.

KGW reached out to the school district Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said the school district didn't have any additional information and couldn't speculate about Felix-Trejo's cause of death, but noted that temperatures in Newport were mild for the soccer team's evening practice and that air quality has remained good.

The school district said it provided a care room and counselors for students in need of support.

The Central Coast Soccer Association shared the statement below on Facebook.