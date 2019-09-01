The Mary B II crab boat capsized about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two of the three crew were recovered but died, a Coast Guard spokesman told KGW. A third crew member is dead but the body is trapped in the boat.

The Coast Guard reported that the crew went into the water while crossing the Yaquina Bay bar. Seas were at 12 to 14 feet.

KEZI reports Mary B II asked for a Coast Guard escort while crossing the bar when the three went into the water. An immediate search was started.

KEZI reported that the vessel was featured on the Discovery show 'Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove' but a synopsis of episodes doesn't mention the boat specifically.

