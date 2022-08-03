Parents may be planning to flee from Portland with newborn baby, officials say

The child's parents are known to frequent a homeless encampment near NE 122nd and Halsey, but they may be planning to flee the state, ODHS officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger.

Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July 24, before he went missing with his parents, Jonathan Darian and Kara Zee, on Aug. 1.

His parents are known to frequent a homeless encampment near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Halsey Street, but they may be planning to flee the state or the country, ODHS said in a press release.

The parents are possibly driving a 2014 Audi with Arizona license plate FCA3DGA or a white Dodge Ram truck (pictured) with Arizona license plate 0AA3NE.

Kanon Zee is 19 inches tall, about 5 pounds 15 ounces with brown hair. He had a feeding tube in place when he was last seen.