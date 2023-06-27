Newberg trainer and her horse will head to World Championships

They'll compete in the championships for Icelandic horses

Example video title will go here for this video

OREGON, USA — Caeli Cavanagh and her horse Þeyr are about to go on the trip of a lifetime. All the way to the Netherlands for the World Championships for Icelandic horses. They're part of team USA. Something they weren't expecting.

“It's a really big deal not something I was really anticipating,” said Cavanagh.

Þeyr is an Icelandic horse. They were the original horse of the Vikings.

“The Icelandic horse is often called the most useful servant,’ said Cavanagh.

They are unique in that they can perform five gaits. Everything from a walk to what's called the flying pace. Cavanagh and Þeyr will compete in all five gaits at the World Championships.

The next step is getting to the Netherlands. Þeyr will be on a special flight.

Cavanagh has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the flight.

Þeyr has flown before when he came to the United States with Cavanagh. The two have been together for nine years. Cavanagh trained him as part of the curriculum in Iceland.

The World Championships are set for August 8-13.

Cavanagh and Þeyr will arrive in the Netherlands several weeks before the competition so they can get used to the venue there.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here