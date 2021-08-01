Newberg School District to rescind ban on LGBTQIA+, Black Lives Matter flags after facing backlash, possible litigation

After a controversial ban of "political" signs and flags that included the LGBTQIA and Black Lives Matter flags, the Newberg School District will rescind the rule.

NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg School District will rescind the removal of "political" signs and flags in its schools during its Sept. 1 school board meeting, according to the agenda.



This comes after backlash surrounding the decision to ban political signs and flags, including the LGBTQIA and Black Lives Matter flags, in early August. Following that decision, the district received national attention. The ACLU of Oregon said it was considering legal action if the ban continued.

After a peaceful protest, national outlets such as The Advocate and LGBTQ Nation picked up the story. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also visited with advocates in Newberg during her vacation.





.@AOC was on vacation in Newberg, Oregon yesterday and met the folks at Chehalem Valley Dance Academy, including its politically active owner Kristen Stoller.



This after a tumultuous week in the community with the local school board banning Black Lives Matter and Pride displays. pic.twitter.com/PxNpyno1j0 — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) August 20, 2021





Studies from the Trevor Project show lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are about five times more likely than their straight peers to attempt suicide because of bullying and lack of support. That rate goes up for transgender youth.

Another study published in JAMA Pediatrics showed Black children under 13 are twice as likely to die by suicide than white children.

"It is preventable," Kelly Lash, a licensed professional counselor who attended the peaceful protest in Newberg. "The treatment is love and acceptance."

"People are not political!" said neighbor Erin McCarthy. "It's not expressing a Democratic idea or Republican idea or conservative or liberal ... It's human beings."

Erin and her husband Jaybill helped build a 17x30 foot Progress Pride flag within view of Newberg High School after the vote. It represents both LGBTQ+ people and people of color. Later, a Black Lives Matter flag of the same size joined it. Advocates said that the saying, “Black Lives Matter” was different from the organization of the same name.



"Black kids in rural areas need to know that they actually have support," said activist Andre Miller.

Miller emphasized the phrase "Black Lives Matter" is not the same as the political organization of the same name.

"When we say Black Lives Matter on the street, we're really referring to our lives as Black people matter," Miller said. "Our life isn't political. The only divisiveness is white supremacy."

"When members of a marginalized population ask for help, you say yes," Erin McCarthy said. "I'm not trying to convince anybody of anything. I'm trying to show love and support to members of these communities. If it makes you angry, it's not for you, so don't look at it."

The school board may face other legal trouble, according to reporting by Ryan Clarke of the Newberg Graphic. Clarke found four board members may have violated state law during a closed-door meeting when they voted to hire an outside lawyer.

BREAKING: Newberg School Board director Brian Shannon just broke public meeting laws to make a motion to hire a new attorney for the Newberg School District. Moments before the board enters executive session (not open to the public) to hear from its actual attorneys. — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) August 25, 2021





"[These flags show] that they're worthy of being alive," said Lash. "Literally saves lives."

The Newberg School District meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.

To listen to the meeting, call one of these numbers and follow the prompts:1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 858 6154 0495; Passcode: 307688

Or login via Zoom, using Meeting ID: 858 6154 0495; Password: 307688

Link for Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85861540495?pwd=b0MzQjZrUVV4S3NFUUFxc1AyRENzZz09