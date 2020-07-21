x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

local

18-year-old presumed drowned in Willamette River in Newberg

The young man was swimming in the middle of the river at Rogers Landing when he went underwater just after 6 p.m. and wasn’t seen again.
Credit: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
Water rescue team searches for man presumed drowned in Willamette River at Rogers Landing.

NEWBERG, Ore. — An 18-year-old who was swimming in the Willamette River in Newberg is presumed drowned.

The young man was swimming in the middle of the river at Rogers Landing when he went underwater just after 6 p.m. and wasn’t seen again, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R).

His friends called 911 and a water rescue team from the Newberg fire station arrived in minutes and immediately began searching. After more than an hour of searching, rescuers transitioned to recovery mode.

The 18-year-old’s body has not been found. He was not wearing a life jacket, TVF&R said.

RELATED: 2 children struck by jet ski near Sweet Home, suffer life-threatening injuries

RELATED: COVID-19 means people looking to cool off need to be safe in and out of water