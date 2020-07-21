18-year-old presumed drowned in Willamette River in Newberg

The young man was swimming in the middle of the river at Rogers Landing when he went underwater just after 6 p.m. and wasn’t seen again.

NEWBERG, Ore. — An 18-year-old who was swimming in the Willamette River in Newberg is presumed drowned.

His friends called 911 and a water rescue team from the Newberg fire station arrived in minutes and immediately began searching. After more than an hour of searching, rescuers transitioned to recovery mode.