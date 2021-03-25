New sketches released for old Blue Heron Paper Mill site in Oregon City

Plans for the 23-acre site include a mix of office, retail, restaurant, educational and public spaces.

OREGON CITY, Oregon — The Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde have released plans for the old Blue Heron Paper Mill site in Oregon City.

They bought the 23-acre site from Washington developer George Heidgerken. The property is located within the tribes' ancestral homelands and holds significant historical and cultural importance for the Grand Ronde.

“Acquiring the property at Willamette Falls let us reclaim part of our history and allowed us to once again become stewards of the land and the falls,” said Cheryle A. Kennedy, chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde. “Now, we head into the future with a vision for this land that helps heal it and revitalize it while telling our story and sharing our history.”

The new sketches show a mix of potential uses for the land. At the northern end, the Tribe says there is potential for office, retail, restaurants and public spaces near the falls, as well as instructional learning spaces so visitors can learn about the history of the land. The long-discussed riverwalk would also be apart of the plans.

"I believe that when people go there, they will share a sacred moment," Kennedy said.