New Seasons opening location in Milwaukie

The main space of Milwaukie's main shopping center will be filled with a New Seasons Market following years of vacancy.

The new market will fill a vacant grocer space in Milwaukie Marketplace, located at 10830 SE Oak Street. It is anticipated to open in fall 2023.



"As New Seasons Market continues to thoughtfully grow our community, Milwaukie is a natural choice for a new neighborhood market," said Nancy Lebold, chief executive officer of New Seasons Market, in an emailed news release. "We're thrilled to introduce ourselves to the neighborhood and connect the community to the best organic and locally sourced produce, meat and grocery staples."



Mayor of Milwaukie, Mark Gamba, said he is excited to have the space filled.

“For the last several years, a key shopping center in Milwaukie, as a matter of fact, our only real shopping center, has not had its main space filled,” said Gamba. The space was once an Albertsons but has largely sat vacant since 2015.



He said in that area of Milwaukie, residents would have to drive out to Sellwood or down Mcloughlin to a decent grocer.



“It really fills a real need and frankly that shopping center has been dying and it will help revive that as well,” said Gamba.



When asked about whether the New Seasons would solve the issue of a lack of grocery stores due to its perceived higher prices and organic produce, Gamba said he tested the theory himself. Anecdotally, he said that he found New Seasons to be less expensive than Safeway and only slightly more expensive than Fred Meyer.



“It feels like an expensive place because it’s high-quality stuff but price-wise, if you compare apples to apples, literally, then it’s not that much more expensive than [Fred Meyer], a lot of people consider Fred Meyer to be a pretty reasonably priced place.”

The 28,000-square foot store will create over 100 jobs and support the regional food economy by connecting customers to local producers and their products, according to a release from New Seasons. Shoppers can expect:



• Local and organic produce sourced directly from Pacific Northwest farmers

• Full-service meat and seafood department with ready-to-cook house recipes

• Chef-prepared seasonal deli options

• Organic, local and everyday grocery staples and bulk foods

• Local craft beer, cider and wine, artisan cheeses, and sweet and savory baked goods

• Full-service floral department, high quality wellness items, and handmade home goods and gifts by local artisans