PORTLAND, Ore. — Grocery stores are changing their policies as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

New Seasons Market is now limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time. In Northeast Portland, shoppers were lined up outside waiting to shop on Monday. The company plans to launch a digital queue system soon, to get rid of the line.

On weekdays, the hour from 8-9 a.m. is still reserved for shoppers who are “high risk.”

New Seasons is not accepting reusable bags and beverage containers for the time being—to help prevent the spread of illness.

Additional measures announced by New Seasons Market to ensure staff and customer safety include:

Store Hours: All New Seasons Market stores have shifted to open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. to allow staff time to stock shelves and prepare stores for customers.

Community Care Hour: We are expanding our dedicated senior shopping hour to accommodate additional members of our community at higher risk of severe illness, such as customers who are immuno-compromised or pregnant. We ask our customers to help us observe Community Care Hour from 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday. We have also extended our Wednesday senior discount to all hours, Monday through Friday, to provide additional flexibility.

Store Signage and Safety: To keep a healthy distance at checkout and service counters, we're rolling out new informational and directional signage in every store, and will be installing clear protective screens at the registers.

Suspending Reusable Bags and Beverage Containers: Our stores will temporarily no longer accept reusable bags and beverage containers to prevent the spread of illness.

Increased Sanitation: We are disinfecting common areas more frequently in accordance with health authorities' guidance, in addition to our usual rigorous sanitation and food safety procedures.

