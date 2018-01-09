GRESHAM, Ore. — Did you know you can take a culinary trip around the world just by visiting the Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham?

The city of Gresham put together a community cookbook celebrating Rockwood's diversity. It's available at city hall.

Gisele Elkhal is one of the cooks featured.

Elkhal helps at her son's restaurant, Park Place Cafe, baking French pastries and cooking all sorts of dishes.

But she wasn't always so good in the kitchen.

“I couldn't even cook rice. I used to burn rice,” she said.

She grew up on the French island of Guadalupe in the Caribbean. She didn't learn to cook, because she didn't have to.

“Everybody had maids, or cooks, or bakers so I didn't go in the kitchen very often. So, I didn't learn anything,” she said.

But eventually she became fascinated with the different foods she grew up with. The island cuisine was a mixture of French and Creole, and her heritage is middle eastern.

“The thing about our family is we cook different kinds of food from all over the world. It wasn't just French or Middle Eastern," she said.

Elkhal is one of the many cooks featured in "Food Stories: The Rockwood Community Cookbook."

“We started to realize there is an amazing story happening here in Rockwood that is not really being told,” said Gresham Communications Manager Elizabeth Coffey.

The City of Gresham put the book together to celebrate its diversity. Money raised will benefit the Birch Community a Rockwood based non-profit fighting hunger and poverty.

“There are more than 60 languages spoken in this neighborhood and we realized food is the one thing that brings us all together,” said Coffey.

For Elklhal, cooking is a labor of love.

“It's a great feeling when someone likes my food. It's worth it spending time behind the stove. in the long run it makes me feel good,” she said.

But she does sometimes wish she had the same help she used to have on that tropical island.

“I like to cook, but I don't like the cleaning,” she said.

