PORTLAND, Ore. — After a 2-year tenure, Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw has been sworn in as Philadelphia's new police commissioner.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Monday, December 30, that former Assistant Chief of the Investigations Branch, Deputy Chief Jami Resch, will be PPB's new police chief.

Resch will be officially sworn in on December 31, 2019.

"We have considered all the options for what the next police chief should bring to the Bureau and after thoughtful, in-depth discussions, Jami Resch meets or exceeds all of the Bureau's current leadership needs. Having served as the Deputy Chief of Police, I have complete confidence that Chief Resch will excel as our next police chief. She has my complete trust and a thorough understanding of my agenda. She is the right person at the right time for the job," Mayor Wheeler said.

PPB

Resch was sworn in as Assistant Chief on May 3, 2018. Before that, she had been the Acting Commander of the North Precinct.

She has been with the Portland Police Bureau since 1999. She served as a patrol officer, a neighborhood response team officer, and a tactical operations division crime analyst officer. She was promoted to sergeant in 2008. During her time as a sergeant, she was assigned to the East Precinct and the Gun Task Force. She was promoted again in 2012 to lieutenant. She worked in the East Precinct as a lieutenant and then the Criminal Intelligence Unit. In 2016, she was promoted again to captain.

Resch, according to PPB, holds certificates in advanced SWAT command and decision making, threat assessment training and diplomatic security law enforcement training. She was also awarded a Bureau Achievement Medal and four Unit Commendations.

She has her Bachelor's Degree in allied health sciences with a minor in psychology from the University of Portland.

Resch was not made available for comment on Monday.