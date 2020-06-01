PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's new police chief Jami Resch spoke to the media on Monday, her first appearance since she was sworn in during a private ceremony last week.

The new chief addressed gun violence, staff shortages, and transparency. She also made a pledge to be out in the Portland community as much as possible.

"I’m deeply humbled to accept this opportunity and I will do everything I can to promote positively the Portland Police Bureau," Resch said during Monday's press conference.

Resch is new to the role of chief, but not to Portland policing. She has been a member of the bureau for nearly 21 years. She started as a patrol officer in 1999 and worked her way up the ranks, most recently serving as assistant chief.

She will use that experience to her advantage as chief. Monday she highlighted her connection to the community as an asset. She said she can help bring groups together to address issues of trust and transparency.

"I will continually ask people to come to the table to work better and more efficiently together," Resch said. "This is an election year and we will anticipate demonstrations, and that collaboration is exactly what I'm talking about and it's going to be greatly needed."

Resch plans to build off the momentum she helped create as part of the bureau's executive team for the past two years.

"Now is the time to continue the momentum. It is not the time to remain status quo or veer in a different direction," she said.

Resch will continue to tackle gun violence, a timely topic after seven shootings happened in Portland over New Year's Eve, according to Resch. The bureau will continue its three-pronged approach: education, investigation, and proactive police work.

"What we need are all the tools available to us. The ability to identify those who are most at risk, not only of becoming a suspect, but more importantly those who we feel are at risk of becoming victims, to offer them services to try to find a way out of this," she said.

Resch is taking over as chief as the department faces dramatic staff shortages. She told the media Monday addressing those shortages will be another priority moving forward.

"We do anticipate more retirements in 2020. However, I am pleased to say that our personnel division has made enhancements that is making the process more streamlined and we are hiring officers at a faster rate and we are hiring excellent, qualified individuals," Resch said.

Resch also took up the topic of Portland police officers using body cameras. She said she supports the idea and thinks officers do as well. She hopes for a pilot program in the future.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also spoke at the press conference.

Resch was sworn in on Dec. 31, 2019 after Danielle Outlaw left Portland to accept the position as Philadelphia's next police commissioner.

Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw's departure. Resch, who made $185,556.80 as the bureau's No. 2, will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

The decision to bring Resch on as chief was swift and garnered some criticism of Wheeler's lack of transparency in the hiring process.

KGW asked Wheeler about the hiring process. He said the bureau is already inundated with the budget, compliance with the U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement, and contract negotiations with the Portland Police Associations.

"I made an executive decision because I’ve had my eye on Chief Resch for quite some time as the deputy chief. I've already developed a working relationship with her. I know what she’s capable of," Wheeler said. "I know she has the trust of the command staff. She's trusted by the rank and file, as she’s indicated. She also has the trust of the community. She can work with the city commissioners. So from my perspective, I already knew her. I already trusted her, and I already believed she's the best person for the job. That's why I made the decision that I did."

Last year, Outlaw picked Resch, then a captain, to serve as assistant chief of investigations. In May, Outlaw promoted Resch to deputy chief.

Chris Davis was sworn in as the new deputy chief last week. He was named assistant chief of operations in June. Before that, he served in a variety of posts, including assistant chief of services, Central Precinct commander and captain of North Precinct.