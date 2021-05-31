New pedestrian and bicycle bridge over I-405 in NW Portland opens June 4

Flanders Crossing will give Portland residents an easier way to get around town.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over I-405 will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Flanders Crossing connects Northwest Portland to the Pearl District. Crews installed the 355,000 pound pedestrian bridge back in January. It stretches 200 feet over I-405 and it's designed for two-way traffic.

Portland Bureau of Transportation said crossings over I-405 at Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Glisan Street are highly congested at peak traffic hours. Flanders Crossing will give Portland residents an easier way to get around town.

Funding for the $9.5 million project comes from Connect Oregon grants and Transportation System Development Chargers.