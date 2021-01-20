New guidance released to help schools navigate a move to potential hybrid in-person learning models

The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority released new guidelines for local leaders to decide whether to move to in-person classes.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Jan. 1, Governor Brown told school districts that opening to in-person instruction would be up to each district at the local level. However, guidance would provide local leaders with guidance, information and resources they need to make those decisions.

On Jan. 19, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) in collaboration with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released an update to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance for schools and local leaders. This guidance gives local leaders the tools to assess the COVID-19 situation in their area and decide to move to in-person learning, a hybrid model or to stay the course withonline learning.

The key changes include:

Updated advisory metrics aligned to the Harvard Global Health Institute recommendations. These metrics allow for a return to in-person instruction for elementary students at higher levels of community case rates than previously recommended.

A new requirement, that when students and staff return to in-person instruction out of alignment with the metrics, schools must offer access to on-site COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students and staff identified on campus as well as those with known exposure to individuals with COVID-19.

Multiple new resources to support learning outside, field trips, equitable grading practices, attendance best practices, contact tracing partnerships, COVID-19 testing, and more.

“We are providing school leaders with the information they need to make local decisions about returning to in-person instruction,” said ODE Director Colt Gill in a press release. “We all know that in-person instruction provides our children and families with access to an equitable education. Schools are a center of services to students and families, offering nutritious meals, access to social-emotional and mental health supports, as well as physical health services. This guidance provides new resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and better meet students’ needs in this time.”

Critical factors for schools were listed in a press release: