New COVID-19 models show cases increasing concerns restaurant owners

The models are causing concern for restaurant and bar owners

PORTLAND, Oregon — New modeling reveals three scenarios for Oregon over the next month.

Transmission continues as it is with the number of new cases diagnosed each day increasing to about 570.

If transmission increases again the number of newly diagnosed cases would increase more dramatically to about 740 per day.

The last scenario has transmission returning to the august level. That would put the number of diagnosed cases at about 290 per day.



This has been a difficult time for restaurants and bars. Outdoor dining helped during the summer when case levels dipped some. But there is a concern with the upward trend in COVID-19 transmission as some of the modeling shows.

Botanist restaurant in the Pearl District has one of the largest outdoor dining spaces in Portland.



That helped over the summer.

“We've held on up until now. If they shut things down again then that's the end for us. Not to name names but that's going to be the end of most of the restaurants of my colleagues and the friends that I have unless you have a really heavy to go menu you will not survive that," said Wilson.



At this point, the Oregon Health Authority has not recommended changing the governor's guidelines for restaurants and bars.

Wilson also says legalizing to go cocktails would be a big boost. It would take a change in Oregon law for that to happen.



He said, “Alcohol to go needs to pass but it's probably not going to since it's in the Oregon constitution that's never been changed since its beginning.”