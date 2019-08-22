CLARK COUNTY, Washington — Clark County Fire District 6 has a new chief. Kristan Maurer was named head of the district this week by the fire commissioners.

Maurer started her career 20 years ago as an entry-level firefighter at District 6 and has since served in nearly every position possible there, according to fire official Dave Schmitke.

Fire service is in the family as Maurer's husband is an engineer for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Maurer is one of 50 female fire chiefs in the country, says Schmitke, including newly appointed Chief Sara Boone of Portland Fire & Rescue.

RELATED: Hardesty promotes from within to name Sara Boone as new Portland fire chief