HILLSBORO, Ore — Cheers went up on Wednesday for a $33-million project that went from vision to reality in under four years.

The Willow Creek Crossing Apartments is 120 units of affordable housing, with financing thanks to big a public-private partnership between Washington County, the city of Hillsboro, developer DBG properties, Metro and others.

The units include studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. They are light, bright and modern, and feature big windows and washer-driers. Some even have balconies with a view.

They will serve households at or below the 60% area median income of just under $50,000 per year, for a family of four.

The location is ideal, right along TriMet MAX lines, and bus lines too. Rents are 30 to 40% below the market price.

"For regulated affordable housing folks general stay on average only four years so these 102 units will over the years help many many folks with affordable housing," said Kathryn Harrington, Chair of the Washington County Commission.

"For folks who are struggling to find affordable housing you know it's a drop in the bucket for the need we have in our entire region, but boy I'll tell you what a great drop this is," said Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway.

More than half of the units have already been leased and people have already been moving in. To apply to lease an avaiable unit, you can visit Willow Creek Crossing at 18565 SW Baseline Road, in Hillsboro. You can also call 503-530-6209 for more information, or visit the website.