New aerial footage taken Sunday shows the wreckage of a plane stolen from Sea-Tac Airport Friday that flew for more than an hour before crashing on a small island in Pierce County, Washington.

The man who took the plane was identified as 29-year-old Richard "Beebo" Russell, a ground service agent for Horizon. Audio from the plane's cockpit recorded Russell calling himself 'just a broken guy' and mentioning how he made minimum wage.

AvTech Services, a Kent-based company that specializes in aircraft recovery and hauling, boarded a ferry to the crash scene Sunday morning. AvTech has previously worked in aircraft accident investigations with the Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The FBI, FAA, and NTSB are now focusing their efforts on recovering the cockpit voice and flight data recorders from the crash scene.

