Neighbors spot blaze near Clackamas River Trail in Oregon City

Clackamas Fire is responding to what appears to be a large fire burning on the south side of the Clackamas River.
Credit: @Sappphh

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Clackamas Fire is responding to what appears to be a large fire burning near the Clackamas River Trail.

A viewer reported that there was a fire on the south side of the Clackamas River and was burning near the Edgewater at the Cove apartments.

Credit: rockstarmichael86

Strong winds caused power outages and knocked down trees across the region Monday. High winds and dry conditions mean fire danger is extremely high throughout Oregon and much of Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

