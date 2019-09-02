PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're viewing this on the KGW News app, tap here to view the videos below

Here are some short video scenes from parts of their reporting. This story is being updated throughout the day as they continue to report.

SATURDAY

Reporter Pat Dooris spent several hours Saturday morning reporting on the Interstate 84 ramp tie-up where a jackknifed truck blocked traffic on the westbound ramp. Follow Pat on Facebook here.

And here was the scene in Fairview even earlier Saturday morning:

SUNDAY

The cold continues on Sunday with freezing rain and sleet expected in some places. You can read the latest on the forecast here.

Reporter and meteorologist Keely Chalmers was out Sunday morning documenting the roadway conditions.

Glisan was slick with ice and snow.

I-84 was snow packed and icy on Sunday morning. Reporter Keely Chalmers was in a live drive truck documenting the icy roads and weather conditions.

Reporter and anchor Maggie Vespa retweeted this meme about Matt Zaffino's weather predictions. We're pretty sure it won the internet.

