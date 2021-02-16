Gas leak repaired in NW Portland after evacuations, power shut off

Pacific Power is working to restore service to about 2,400 customers downtown. Northwest Natural completed repairs to a gas leak under the roadway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A major gas leak located under the roadway near Powell's Books in Northwest Portland has been repaired. Pacific Power said service will return to about 2,400 downtown Portland customers after power was shut off to allow crews to repair the gas leak.

The leak was first reported at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Couch Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Portland Fire tweeted about three hours later that the gas leak was located under the road.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Pacific Power tweeted that it cut power to facilities in downtown Portland to allow gas crews to safely make repairs. The outage affected about 2,400 customers. Power will be restored to those customers in stages over the next five hours.

NW Natural said they don't know what caused the leak.