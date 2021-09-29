NASCAR coming to Portland International Speedway in 2022

It's been more than 20 years since NASCAR fans have been able to attend a race in the Pacific Northwest.

PORTLAND, Ore — The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be coming to the Portland International Raceway (PIR) in June 2022.

Fans of NASCAR can mark their calendars for June 4, 2022, according to NASCAR and Green Savoree Racing Productions, which announced the race on Wednesday.

“We are privileged and excited to host the NASCAR Xfinity Series here in Portland. Motorsports provide top-notch entertainment for the whole family,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “We are looking forward to hosting thousands of spectators and racing enthusiasts from around the country. Events of this caliber help strengthen community and support our local economy.”

We are excited to host the @NASCAR_Xfinity series. This major sports event will draw thousands of spectators and racing enthusiasts from around the country to our beautiful, unique city and support our economy. https://t.co/BIJ0sCQ7aI #PORTLANDNASCAR / @Portland_GP pic.twitter.com/9zxPxGd8DP — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 29, 2021

It has been more than 20 years since NASCAR has been in the PNW. Its last appearance was in 2000 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited PIR and Evergreen Speedway in Washington.

"We are thrilled the wait is over,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and chief operating officer of Green Savoree Portland LLC in a press release. “When the NASCAR Xfinity Series stops at PIR next June, it will deliver great racing and strong economic impact to the region.”

The race is projected to bring in nearly $15 million, according to a press release from NASCAR.

“This influx of money will benefit restaurants, hotels, shops, taxis, and similar businesses that have spent much of the last year and a half-closed or at reduced capacity,” said Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

Travel Portland, the tourism bureau for the City of Portland, will attract race fans and eventgoers to PIR.

“As the only NASCAR race in the Pacific Northwest on the 2022 schedule, the weekend will draw thousands of overnight visitors from around the region to Portland,” Travel Portland President and CEO Jeff Miller said. “The visitor spending that comes with an event like this is crucial to our local economy - supporting jobs, driving revenue and collecting lodging taxes that fund local government. It's a win-win from a tourism standpoint, especially for our partners in the Jantzen Beach area near the track."