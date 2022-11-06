Police stopped a U-haul in Coeur d'Alene on Saturday and arrested 31 people inside who police say have ties to a known national hate group.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) released the identities of 31 people arrested inside a U-haul allegedly headed to start a riot in Coeur d'Alene Saturday afternoon where a Pride event was taking place.

Police stopped the U-haul on Northwest Boulevard near the skate park and Paul Bunyan, after a concerned citizen made a call to 911 alerting them to suspicious activity.

Inside the back of the truck police found 31 men all wearing the same clothes, including khakis, with navy blue shirts, beige hats, and a white cloth covering their faces.

Inside the back of the U-haul police said they found evidence of what appeared to be a homemade riot shield and some protective equipment. Police said they also found at least one smoke grenade.

Those arrested came from 13 states.

Michigan

Texas

Alabama

Colorado

Idaho

Wyoming

Utah

South Dakota

Washington

Oregon

Illinois

Arkansas

Missouri

According to the KCSO, by Sunday afternoon all 31 men had bonded out of the Kootenai County Jail. There names are as follows:

Jared Michael Boyce - 27 from Soringville, UT

Nathan David Brenner - 26 from Lewisville, CO

Colton Michael Brown - 23 from Rovendale, WA

Josiah Daniel Buster - 24 from Watauga, TX

Mishael Joshua Buster - 22 from Spokane, WA

Devin Wayne Center - 22 from FayetteVille, AR

Dylan Carter Corio - 21 from Cheyenne, WY

Winston North Durham - 21 from Genesse, ID

Joseph Garret Garland - 23 from Freeburg, IL

Branden Mitchel Haney - 35 from Kaysville, UT

Richard Jacob Jessop - 21 from Idaho Falls, ID

James Michael Johnson - 36 from Concrete, WA

James Julius Johnson - 40 from Sioux Falls, SD

Connor Patrick Moran - 23 from Watauga, TX

Kieran Padraig Morris - 27 from Haslet, TX

Lawrence Alexander Norman - 32 from Prospect, OR

Justin Michael Oleary - 27 from Des Moines, WA

Cameron Kathan Pruitt - 23 from Midway, UT

Forrest Clark Rankin - 28 from Wheat Ridge, CO

Thomas Ryan Rousseau - 23 from Grape Vine, TX

Conor James Ryan - 23 - from Thornton, CO

Spencer Thomas Simpson - 20 from Ellensburg, WA

Alexander Nicholai Sisenstein - 27 from Midvale, UT

Derek Joseph Smith - 24 from Sioux Falls, SD

Dakota Ray Tabler - 29 from West Valley City, UT

Steven Derrick Tucker - 30 from Haslet, TX

Wesley Evan Van Horn - 34 from Lexington, AL

Mitchell Frederick Wagner - 24 from Florissant, MO

Nathaniel Taylor Whitfield - 24 from Elk Ridge, UT

Graham Jones Whitsom - 31 from Haslet, TX

Robert Benjamin Whitted - 22 from Conroe, TX

"They came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference on Saturday.

Based on evidence collected and documents, authorities found that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park, White said.